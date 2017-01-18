Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Daughter Brielle Are All About the Faux Fur in Adorable Throwback

Time seems to be flying in the life of Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

The Don’t Be Tardy star and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared an adorable throwback photo to Instagram on Wednesday of herself and her oldest daughter Brielle, who says goodbye to her teen days when she turns 20 on Feb. 20 — her golden birthday!

In the sweet picture, Kim, 38, dons black pants, a white coat with fur around the neck, and wears her blonde locks in an updo. Hugging her mother, a much younger and smirking Brielle sports jeans, a black long-sleeve T-shirt, a tan faux fur vest, and wears her long hair pulled back with a black bejeweled headband.

“Can’t believe this one with be 20 next month @briellebiermann,” Kim captioned the snap.

Can't believe this one with be 20 next month @briellebiermann 😩 A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:48am PST

Of her six children — Brielle, 19, and Ariana, 15, KJ, 5, Kash, 4, and twins Kane and Kaia, 3. — Kim, who is married to former NFL player Kroy Biermann, is a total look-alike with her oldest child.

RELATED VIDEO:Kim Zolciak-Biermann Sounds off on Waist Trainers: ‘Everything in Moderation’

On Dec. 20, Kim shared a throwback photo of herself at 16 next to an image of each of her kids — but even she couldn’t deny the mother-daughter resemblance between herself and Brielle.

“Welllll.. wow @briellebiermann,” wrote the Bravo personality in reference to the pair’s shared features: big brown eyes and a glossy smile.

In addition to their strong mother-daughter relationship, the pair is also best friends.

“I’m always her mom first,” Kim said on an episode of The Doctors. “I think [people on social media] have been getting on me about this as well that I’m just her friend, but I’m her mom first.”

Kim added: “But I’m also one of her best friends. She’s also almost 20 years old. I parent my 14-year-old way different than I do Brielle.”