Kim Zolciak-Biermann on What Really Happened with ‘Miserable’ Trump-Hating, Wig-Abusing German Airport Security

Kim Zolciak-Biermann believes she has an answer as to why she and her daughter Brielle Biermann had a negative experience with German airport security last month.

The Don’t Be Tardy stars, who had been traveling Europe, each took to Twitter on Mar. 20 from Frankfurt Airport in Germany and made claims that employees stole some of their belongings — and ransacked Kim’s wigs.

“Crazy ass airport n Germany!” tweeted Kim, 38. “So extra Told me its my government thats why they r searching all my stuff! Throwing my wigs around & s—.”

Crazy ass airport n Germany! 😡 So extra Told me its my government thats why they r searching all my stuff! Throwing my wigs around & shit 🙅🏼 — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 20, 2017

In a series of expletive-ridden tweets Brielle, 20, wrote that “every single person who works here can go f— themselves.”

“SERIOUSLY @Airport_FRA all your employees need to get F—ed,” she continued. “They stole ALL MY s— and are harassing a bunch of people! SO F—ing RUDE.”

“Don’t ever f—ing come to Germany,” she added. “I hate this place.”

Speaking with PEOPLE following the incident, the mother of six explained the episode — and thinks it is a direct result of President Donald Trump being elected to the Oval Office.

“I had this specific Chanel bag, my suitcase, packed with my wigs, Nutri-Grain bars and my shoes that I carry on with me. There was really nothing in there … I made sure this didn’t have anything in it that would be alarming to anybody,” Kim explains of going through customs in Germany.

According to Kim, she claims that security squeezed and crushed her Nutri-Grain bars and shook and threw around her wigs before telling her that she needed further screening to proceed through the airport to her flight home to Atlanta.

“I was just like, ‘This is ridiculous. Clearly you’re miserable. You’re absolutely insane. I went through security, I’m fine, my bag is fine. Now you’re going to put me through additional security? ‘ ” says Kim.

Kim claims she was then walked over to another female security team member, who scanned her wrist and her bag and told her, ” ‘You test positive for explosives.’ ”

“I was like, ‘Are you f—ing kidding me, lady? Is this a joke? Test positive for explosive?’ So now I’m yelling across the way [at my husband]: ‘Kroy! You guys, I test positive for explosives, can you believe this?’ So then all these police guys come out and they’re standing there. I was like ‘This has got to be a f—ing joke.’ ” she explains.

The Don’t Be Tardy star adds that Brielle’s bag was also ransacked and security was “just tossing all her s— out.”

“I get you think something’s in my bag and going through it — fine, that’s not the first time that’s happened. But saying I’m positive for explosives and throwing around my stuff, crinkling all my food? There’s no need to squeeze and crumple all my Nutri-Grain bars, dump my wigs out my bag. Just insanity. It was just insane to me,” says Kim.

Although Kim has not yet filed a complaint with the Frankfurt Airport, she says she “really should.”

“You definitely are seeing some of the repercussions for say as what is going on with Trump,” Kim tells PEOPLE. “It’s never affected me directly like that. I’ve never been in a situation where someone so blatantly said ‘It’s your government!’ ” she adds. “That’s pretty black-and-white. And I’d been oblivious as to what was going on.”

After learning about the reality stars’ experience, the airport responded to Brielle’s tweets on Twitter, asking them to file a complaint to their customer service department.

“@BrielleZolciak Dear Brielle, sorry to hear,” read a message from the airport’s official Twitter account. “Those are serious accusations. Please tell me what happened.”