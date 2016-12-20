It’s undeniable: Brielle Biermann is the spitting image of her mother.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared a throwback photo of herself at 16 on Tuesday. The walk down memory lane eventually lead the reality star to post several side-by-side photos of her teenage self and her children.



In one post Zolciak-Biermann compared herself to oldest daughter Brielle, 19. The pair’s shared features were obvious: big brown eyes and glossy smile.

Wrote the Don’t Be Tardy star, “Welllll.. wow @briellebiermann.”

She also made comparisons between herself and daughter Ariana, 15, and son Kash, 4.

Wow look @arianabiermann

Wow look @kashbiermann

Brielle and her mom are still total look-alikes – they’ve even had the same plastic surgery.

Both ladies have had lip fillers – but that’s it, Brielle insists.

Zolciak-Biermann’s own trips under the knife came into question during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, when host Andy Cohen pressed her to confirm that she’s had a nose job.

Insisted the 38-year-old: “If I’m going to have a nose job, it’s going to be a hell of a lot shorter. It’s not going to go down in my mouth.”