It’s undeniable: Brielle Biermann is the spitting image of her mother.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared a throwback photo of herself at 16 on Tuesday. The walk down memory lane eventually lead the reality star to post several side-by-side photos of her teenage self and her children.
In one post Zolciak-Biermann compared herself to oldest daughter Brielle, 19. The pair’s shared features were obvious: big brown eyes and glossy smile.
Wrote the Don’t Be Tardy star, “Welllll.. wow @briellebiermann.”
She also made comparisons between herself and daughter Ariana, 15, and son Kash, 4.
Brielle and her mom are still total look-alikes – they’ve even had the same plastic surgery.
Both ladies have had lip fillers – but that’s it, Brielle insists.
Zolciak-Biermann’s own trips under the knife came into question during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, when host Andy Cohen pressed her to confirm that she’s had a nose job.
Insisted the 38-year-old: “If I’m going to have a nose job, it’s going to be a hell of a lot shorter. It’s not going to go down in my mouth.”