Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claims German Airport Screeners Ransacked Her Luggage (and Her Wigs!) Because She's American

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann are claiming that employees from Frankfurt Airport in Germany stole some of their belongings.

The Don’t Be Tardy stars, who have been traveling in Europe, each took to Twitter on Monday to rant about the alleged incident.

“Crazy ass airport n [sic] Germany!” tweeted Kim, 38. “So extra Told me its my government thats why they r searching all my stuff! Throwing my wigs around & s—.”

In a series of expletive-ridden tweets Brielle, 20, wrote that “every single person who works here can go f— themselves.”

“SERIOUSLY @Airport_FRA all your employees need to get F—ed,” she continued. “They stole ALL MY s— and are harassing a bunch of people! SO F—ing RUDE.”

“Don’t ever f—ing come to Germany,” she added. “I hate this place.”

Crazy ass airport n Germany! 😡 So extra Told me its my government thats why they r searching all my stuff! Throwing my wigs around & shit 🙅🏼 — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 20, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wears Nearly-Nude Bikini in Snapchat Selfie

Brielle then tweeted that she “can’t wait to get back to America,” which her mom retweeted.

can't wait to get back to america — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) March 20, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

The airport has since responded to Brielle’s tweets, asking them to file a complaint to their customer service department.

“@BrielleZolciak Dear Brielle, sorry to hear,” reads a message from the airport’s official Twitter account. “Those are serious accusations. Please tell me what happened.”