‘I Just Can’t Believe It!’: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Shares Sweet Birthday Wishes for Daughter Brielle, 20

Brielle Biermann is no longer a teenager.

The oldest child of Kim Zolciak-Biermann turned 20 on Saturday, receiving a sweet message from her mom on Instagram to mark the big milestone.

“Happy Birthday to my angel @briellebiermann I just can’t believe it!!!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum captioned a pretty photo of Brielle in a black dress with floral appliques and matching jacket.

“I just can’t believe it was 20 years ago today I became your mom!” added Zolciak-Biermann, 38. “Scared out of my mind yet so excited! Had I known how easy it would have been to raise you I certainly would of had a lot less anxiety!”

“Im extremely proud of the leader you are, the heart you have and share, the love you have for your siblings, the respect, loyalty, and commitment to your family and above it all how you always have remained TRUE to you!!” added the proud mom. “Keep shining!!! Can’t wait to squeeze you!! Love you oh so much!!! #HappyBirthdayBrielle #TheBig20.”

Zolciak-Biermann and Brielle are best friends on top of their strong mother-daughter bond, having appeared together on an episode of The Doctors last year.

On Friday, the Bravo personality shared a snap of the duo in matching white winter attire, captioning it, “Can’t believe my nugget is going be 20 tomorrow!!! where did the time go!!!!”

Zolciak-Biermann has six children total. Married to professional football player Kroy Biermann since November 2011, she and her husband share twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 3, as well as sons Kash Kade, 4½, and Kroy Jagger “KJ,” 5½. Brielle and her sister Ariana, 15, are Zolciak-Biermann’s children from previous relationships.

“Can’t believe this one with be 20 next month @briellebiermann,” the Don’t Be Tardy star captioned a 2000s throwback snap of herself and her lookalike daughter in January, decked out in faux-fur tops.