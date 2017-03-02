Velour, Pumps and In-N-Out: Check Out Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Daughter Brielle's 'Airport Vibes'

The Biermanns are headed home!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her husband Kroy and her daughter Brielle flew out of Los Angeles together on Wednesday — and of course, they didn’t exactly go for a “casual” look.

Kim, 38, opted for a tight-fitting, cropped black velour Juicy Couture sweater paired with a maxi skirt and silver booties, while daughter Brielle, 20, wore skinny jeans, an oversized sweatshirt and white pumps.

“Airport vibes,” Kim captioned a mirror selfie on Snapchat.

The Don’t Be Tardy stars documented their trip heavily on Snapchat, jokingly turning the camera on the paparazzi photographers that were following them to snap pictures of them in return.

Brielle also took to Snapchat to document her last meal before returning to Atlanta: her favorite In-N-Out burgers.

“Last time eating u for a while,” she captioned the pic. “Love you always baby.”

But the reality star could only make it so far in her heels and by the time the family had landed back in Atlanta, she had taken them off and was walking through the airport barefoot.

“I don’t even give a f—,” she wrote on Snapchat. “These blisters [are] BRUTAL.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wears Nearly-Nude Bikini in Snapchat Selfie

Most recently, the Bravo family celebrated Brielle’s 20th birthday at Fig & Olive in Los Angeles last week.

wouldn't be half the woman i am without you, i love you mom [swipe➡️] A post shared by brielle biermann (@briellebiermann) on Feb 27, 2017 at 3:52pm PST

“Wouldn’t be half the woman I am without you,” Brielle captioned a picture of her and her mother on Instagram. “I love you mom.”