Kim Richards Remembers Late Husband Monty Brinson on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death: ‘I Love You Always’

Kim Richards is missing her late husband and best friend Monty Brinson, but she still feels his love everyday.

On the 1-year anniversary of Brinson’s death — he passed away Jan. 24, 2016 after a long battle with cancer — Richards, 52, shared a touching post in his honor.

“Missing You today Monty,” Richards wrote Tuesday in an Instagram post alongside a photo of the pair. “My Best Friend, I love you with all my heart & soul.I cherish each & every memory we shared.. I am definitely the most blessed girl in world to have had you in my life!”

“I still feel your Love, Strength & Courage from above,” the heartwarming post continued. Thank you for choosing me. I love you always & forever….”

Brinson, who had lung cancer, was married to Richards from 1985-88, and a year after they married, the couple welcomed their daughter, Brooke.

Although the couple called it quits after three years of marriage, Brinson and Richards remained close friends, particularly in recent years as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took care of her ailing ex.

For his part, Brinson was a strong support for Richards throughout her struggle with addiction and brushes with the law.

On Brinson’s birthday last year, Richards dedicated another heartfelt post to her ex on Instagram.

“Monty … Happy BD Star light, Star bright, first Star I see Every night … Always know your (sic) in My Heart,” she wrote. “I love you so much. We have come so far , let’s keep it going .I’m right by your side forever! I wish for you happiness ,courage , peace ,laughter ,love , strength and Every you’ve EVER DREAMED OF!!!!”