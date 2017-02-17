Kim Kardashian Won't Return to Paris for Fashion Week 5 Months After Her Robbery

France will have to wait a little while longer to see Kim Kardashian West return.

PEOPLE previously reported that it was possibility that Kardashian West, 36, could fly to Paris for the first time since her robbery for Fashion Week at the end of February as her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, is walking a runway and her husband, Kanye West, is interested in attending.

But on Friday, a rep for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confirmed to PEOPLE that she will not be returning to the “City of Light” for the week-long event.

“She wasn’t planning on attending,” says her rep.

It’s been five months since the mother of two was was robbed during fall Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3. While alone in her No Address Hotel room, five masked men broke in, held her at gunpoint, bound and gagged her and stole millions of dollars worth of her jewelry, including a $4 million ring.

On Jan. 9, 17 individuals were arrested across France in connection with the heist. Seven were later released, and four individuals were indicted by French authorities on Jan. 12. The remaining six suspects were charged on Jan. 13.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian West was deeply shaken after the traumatic incident, and she went on to take a three-month hiatus from the public eye and social media. She has since stepped back into the spotlight and made her first official public appearance since the robbery on Jan. 13 at her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic‘s Masterclass in Dubai.

In early February, Kardashian West met with French authorities in New York City, where she testified in the robbery case in order to identify the men that broke into her apartment.

“This morning, Kim had a meeting with the French judge handling her robbery case. Kim answered questions. She said it went fine,” another source told PEOPLE. “She is just happy that she didn’t have to go to Paris.”