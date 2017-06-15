Celebrity
Kim Kardashian West's Most Important Social Media Secrets
So this is how the reality star nabbed 100+ million Instagram followers
By Maggie Malach•@maggiemalach
1 of 6
KANYE ISN'T THE BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Just because your wife breaks the internet on a regular basis doesn't mean you necessarily have what it takes to be an Instagram husband. At the Forbes Women's Summit in New York City, Kim explained that an impromptu shoot with Kanye in Tokyo totally failed: "We tried to do it, and it was such a mess. He just was not the best photographer. I was like, 'You ruined what my social media was going to look like.' So we scrapped that shoot, but we got the good experience."
2 of 6
THERE'S A REASON SHE DOESN'T REALLY SHARE PICTURES OF FOOD
Because it's not sexy, she noted during her 2014 talk at the Code Mobile conference. Got it.
3 of 6
SHE STICKS TO A THREE-IMAGE RULE
"I try not to do more than three. It over-saturates my feed," she explained at the Code Mobile conference.
4 of 6
THERE'S WAY MORE PLANNING THAN YOU THINK
Curating a feed that is basically a work of art in itself isn't easy. "It's such a struggle," she said at the Forbes summit. "It really is. If people think you just post and it's so easy, it's not. I like my Instagram to look a certain way."
5 of 6
SHE DOES ALL OF THE POSTING HERSELF
Nope, that's not an intern posting to Kim's feeds. "I don't have help," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. "No one else runs my social media. It's whatever I feel like posting. From collages and screen grabs and cropping, it's a whole process, and I do it. I also don't do filters. I can't ever figure it out, and I don't like the way they look, so I'd rather not bother."
6 of 6
SHE LEARNED A FEW TRICKS FROM KENDALL & KYLIE
The business mogul revealed at 2013's Webfest Global that her little sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were a big part of her start on social media. "I've learned so much from my little sisters by looking at their Tumblrs and Instagrams," she said, adding that the platform helped the sisters grow closer. "I know it sounds crazy, but I know them so much better through social media."
