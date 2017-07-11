Kim Kardashian West Shuts Down Cocaine Accusations with Mom-iest Excuse Ever

Kim Kardashian West does not play when it comes to drug abuse rumors.

The 36-year-old reality TV star, who has often spoken out about not drinking or using drugs, immediately shut down a Twitter user’s claim that one of the star’s recent Snapchats featured cocaine.

The user tweeted a photo of the Snapchat video, which showed what appeared to be powder on a counter behind the mom of two. The Twitter user wrote: “Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyy.”

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

Kardashian West responded with the most mom-ish excuse ever.

“I do not play with rumors like this so I’m gonna shut it down real quick,” Kardashian West tweeted. “That’s sugar from our candy mess from Dylan’s Candy [Bar].”

The tweet comes as Kardashian West’s brother, Rob, has found himself at the center of a media storm after he shared nude photos of his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

RELATED VIDEO: Blac Chyna ‘Is Not Concerned’ About Dream Being Around Ex Rob Kardashian

Rob, 30, targeted his former love in an Instagram rampage last week, accusing her of infidelity, alcohol abuse and drug use.

The situation has consumed national headlines, as 29-year-old Chyna was recently granted temporary restraining orders against Kardashian.