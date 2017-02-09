‘What a Star!’ Kim Kardashian West Showcases Her First-Ever Magazine Debut — from 1988!

Kim Kardashian West has been on the cover of many a magazine, but years ago, she was just a little girl flipping through the pages of Barbie.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took her fans and followers down memory lane when she showed off her first-ever magazine debut.

“You guys, my first debut was in 1988 in Barbie Magazine,” said Kardashian West, 36. “Look at, what a star! Reading star maps.”

In the first Snapchat video, she flips through the “Special California Issue” and pans the pages with her phone, which showcases her looking at Star Maps alongside other young girls.

“Look, I love L.A. How cute,” she says in the second video, which shows her posing at Universal Studios and kneeling on the Hollywood Walk of Fame while wearing a Mickey Mouse hat from Disneyland.

And 21 years after she first made her debut in Barbie Magazine, the reality star transformed herself into the iconic Barbie doll for the cover of Kurv in 2009.

The inside shots (at the time) revealed an edgier look for Kardashian West, complete with a Rapunzel-length braid and a male companion.

Kardashian West blogged about the spread, writing “I absolutely love this photoshoot I did for KURV Magazine! I worked with the most amazing photographer, Tony Duran! This could be my favorite shoot to date!”