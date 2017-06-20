Kim Kardashian West Hopes to Resolve Caitlyn Jenner Feud

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

If you’re keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner feud, Kim Kardashian West stopped by The View Monday morning to update fans on her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to her mother, Kris Jenner, for 22 years.

Kardashian West admitted that she had not spoken to Caitlyn in the last couple of months, but also expressed hope that they would mend the rift soon. “She’ll always be a part of me,” Kardashian West said. “We’re not that kind of family. We’re just taking a breather. We’ll get it together. It’ll work out.”

The reality star elaborated on the source of the rift between her family and Caitlyn Jenner, whose memoir included accounts about Kris Jenner that Kardashian West has called “hurtful” and “unfair.” She told the hosts of The View, “I was a little shocked by putting things out there that just weren’t true or didn’t make sense or were hurtful when I feel like, at the end of the day, my mom and Caitlyn had a 25-year relationship, and you just have to have some respect for it.”

“I don’t want to discredit her feelings or her account, but when all of us there were witnessing some things and seeing things really different, it was just a little bit surprising to me,” she said.

Kardashian West asserted that she believes things will blow over eventually because their family is so close. “She’ll always be my stepdad and always be a person that raised me and taught me so much in life,” she said. “I’ll never forget what Caitlyn instilled in us as kids and was a part of who I am today.”

