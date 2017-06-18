Kim Kardashian West Sends Sweet Father’s Day Wishes to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West sent Father’s Day wishes to husband Kanye West on Instagram, sharing two sweet photos of the rapper with daughter North and son Saint.

“Happy Fathers Day! Thank you for being such a good dad to our babies!” the 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote along with her first image of West, snuggled with 4-year-old North — who just celebrated her birthday at Chuck E. Cheese’s — among pillows.

She next shared a father-son image, where West, 40, is seen gazing at 17-month-old Saint beneath his hoodie, the pair appearing to be seated in a jet plane.

“Happy Fathers Day 💙,” she captioned the second candid moment.

West also received a Father’s Day shoutout from mother-in-law Kris Jenner on her Instagram.

“I love you and I’m proud of you Kanye and Scott,” Jenner included in her caption, which also shouted out son Rob Kardashian, father to Dream Kardashian. In Jenner post’s, West is seen swinging a gleeful North.