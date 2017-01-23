Kim Kardashian West Reads Book About a Near-Death Experience Just Months Post-Paris Robbery

Less than four months after she was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel, Kim Kardashian West is reading a book about another woman’s near-death experience.

The 36-year-old reality star recently took to Snapchat to post a photo of Betty J. Eadie’s 1992 best-seller, Embraced by the Light, which chronicles Eadie’s brush with death.

“[The book’s] main purpose is to reach hurting souls and bring comfort to them during hardships, loss of loved ones and to help them establish direction when misdirected through daily living,” Eadie wrote of the book on its website.

The post comes just months after Kardashian West was allegedly terrorized by five armed and masked men at her No Address Hotel apartment on Oct. 3. The men entered her apartment at around 3 a.m. and are said to have bound her hands and feet before making off with millions of dollars in jewelry.

Kardashian West rushed back to the United States and stayed silent on social media for three months, with a source telling PEOPLE in October that she “begged for her life” and “thought she was going to be raped.”

Another insider said that the mom of two began pointing the finger at herself after the incident.

“Kim’s in shock and blaming herself. She’s tearing herself up that she Snapchatted the ring so much and wore it all the time. This incident is making her question everything. How she dresses, what she does,” a source close to the Kardashian family tells PEOPLE.

French authorities arrested 17 people in connection to Kardashian West’s robbery. Ten of those detained have been formally charged in connection with the incident. Those charged range in age from 44 to 72, French outlets report.