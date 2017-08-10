Should Khloé Kardashian Marry Tristan Thompson? Sister Kim Is Definitely Pushing for It!

Khloé Kardashian‘s relationship with Tristan Thompson is getting more serious — and she has the full support of her sister Kim.

In a new video posted on her website and app Thursday, Kim broke down several headlines in the news about her life, revealing whether they’re “facts” or “false.” First up? A headline claiming Kim told the Cleveland Cavaliers player he should marry her sister “now.” Well, while it’s technically false, the sentiment behind it rings true.

“Never said that. Nope,” said Kim, 36. “They should, ’cause they’re so cute together. He’s so sweet! But no, we’ve never had that talk.”

The news doesn’t exactly come as a surprise, considering the fact that the romance between Khloé, 33, and Thompson, 26, been continually heating up since it started in September.

In June, a source told PEOPLE Khloé is “very happy and positive” about their future together — and “is absolutely hoping for an engagement.”

Khloé herself has also made it clear that she’s ready for the couple to take next step, revealing on the most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she’s stopped taking birth control.

Most recently, a source told PEOPLE last month that the two are house hunting. According to the source, they’re not moving in together officially just yet, but Thompson (who has a home in Cleveland) is looking to rent a place in Los Angeles.

“Khloé is just the happiest,” said the insider. “She loves spending every day with Tristan.”