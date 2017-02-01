Kim Kardashian West Meets with French Authorities in New York City to Testify in Paris Robbery Case: Reports

French authorities have taken the next step in their investigation of Kim Kardashian West‘s Paris heist.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians met with a French judge and attorneys in New York City on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Kardashian reportedly testified in the robbery case in order to identify the men that broke into her apartment at the No Address Hotel during the early hours of Oct. 3.

Kardashian West, 26, was in the city for Paris Fashion Week and was held at gunpoint by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her — including a $4 million ring.

Per the French justice system, alleged victims in criminal cases are not required to testify in the country. Instead, judges are able travel to them in order to interview them, and the alleged victim is not required to undergo cross-examination.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West’s Shocking Ocean’s Eight Cameo — Yes, There’s a Jewelry Heist

On Jan. 9, 17 individuals were arrested across France in connection with the heist. Seven were later released, and four individuals were indicted by French authorities on Jan. 12. The remaining six suspects were charged on Jan. 13.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian West was deeply shaken after the traumatic incident, and she went on to take a three-month hiatus from the public eye and social media.

She has since stepped back into the spotlight and made her first official public appearance since the robbery on Jan. 13 at her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic‘s Masterclass in Dubai.

Earlier this week, the reality star flew from Costa Rica, where she enjoyed a family vacation with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, to N.Y.C. with her daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 13 months. Her husband Kanye West, who did not join the family in Costa Rica, is currently in Los Angeles.