Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Pic of Young Kris Jenner — and She Looks Just Like Kourtney!

The apple doesn’t fall from from the Kardashian-Jenner tree.

Kim Kardashian West didn’t wait for Throwback Thursday to share a vintage photo of mother Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary Jo “M.J.” Campbell. In the snap, a dolled-up Jenner, wearing a dress with lace sleeves, smiles for the camera as her mom gazes at her.

“My grandma MJ & my mom,” Kardashian West, 36, captioned the post, featuring the printed out photo with “Mom approves” written below.

But the snap requires a double take, as the reality TV family matriarch looks exactly like eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian.

Jenner has even drawn comparisons to her kids’ looks recently. At 61-years-old, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch posed seductively in a patterned white two-piece and a long white crocheted cover-up. With her hair slicked back, Jenner showed off the famous curves that she passed down to her daughters.

“Kris Jenner looking like a snack! I see you mommy!” Khloé Kardashian captioned the shot on Instagram, adding the hashtag #6KidsAndBad.

This isn’t the first time the momager has showed off her trim and toned body. In June, she shared a shot of her abs in a sports bra and yoga pants at the gym.