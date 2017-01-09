Was Kim’s Robbery an Inside Job? Report Ties Suspect to Limo Company Kardashian Used in Paris

More details about the 17 suspects arrested Monday in connection with Kim Kardashian West‘s Paris heist are emerging.

According to French newspaper Le Monde, one of the suspects works for a limo company that the Kardashian family regularly used during their Paris visits — meaning he was the last person to have chauffeured Kardashian West on the night of the incident. (During the early hours of Oct. 3, the star was held at gunpoint by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry — including a $4 million ring — from the No Address Hotel, where she was staying for Paris Fashion Week.)

As a result, the question of whether Kardashian West’s indirect entourage was involved in the heist now arises. Several major French networks are reporting that the driver, who is reportedly 27 years old, is among those arrested. While the extent of his involvement remains unclear, French police appear to believe he may have provided the robbers with inside information about the star’s whereabouts.

Kardashian West’s French attorney Jean Veil told FR2 that the star is “very happy” and “very reassured” by the French police’s recent actions.

Le Monde also reports that the five alleged robbers who disguised themselves as policemen are part of the 17 suspects who were arrested Monday morning in different locations around Paris and other surrounding cities. The average age of the five men is reportedly around 55, and one of them was reportedly identified via DNA found on a roll of adhesive tape that was used to bind Kardashian West’s hands.

The majority of the suspects are reportedly seasoned criminals known by French police, largely for crimes such as armed robberies and drug and counterfeit trafficking. The newspaper also reports that the eldest among those arrested is 72 years old and that three of the suspects are women.

According to the latest French reports, the 72-year-old suspect may have been responsible for playing an organizational role in the crime. He is currently being identified as “Pierre B.” and was arrested after police broke down the gate in front of his villa in Plascassier, a small community between Grasse and Cannes. He reportedly has a known history as a counterfeiter, and police have seized a camping trailer found parked on his property as evidence.

There are reportedly at least two other elderly men among those arrested, and they are believed to have been involved in facilitating the transportation of the stolen gems to Belgium.

M6 TV is also reporting that police are still working on assessing the connections between those arrested, some of which may have been in touch with the Kardashian family.

A source tells PEOPLE that in order to achieve Monday’s coordinated arrests, police spent weeks reviewing video surveillance tapes they’d collected from shops and restaurants on the same street and in the vicinity of the No Address Hotel.

The arrests come just under a week after the 36-year-old reality star officially stepped back into the spotlight after taking a hiatus from the public eye and social media following the incident. After this latest report, a rep for Kardashian West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“Taking time off after the robbery has really changed Kim — and for the better,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “As time went on, she realized that she actually loved her slower life. She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids. She thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them.”

“She will definitely not go back to overloading her schedule again any time soon,” added the insider. “She seems to have find a much better life balance. And it seems to make her much happier.”