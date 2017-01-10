Kim Kardashian Is 'Relieved' Paris Investigation Is Progressing — But 'Updates Make Her Relive' Robbery, Says Source

While Kim Kardashian West is “relieved” that Paris investigators are making progress in piecing together the details of her Oct. 3 robbery, hearing updates takes her back to the life-threatening night.

On Monday, 17 suspects were arrested in connection with Kardashian West’s heist that occurred while she was alone in her No Address Hotel room during Paris Fashion Week.

“Kim is aware that the French police have made arrests relating to her robbery,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tells PEOPLE. “While she is relieved they are making progress, any updates makes her relive everything. It’s still very tough for her to deal with.”

The source tells PEOPLE that while the Kimoji creator is thankful that progress has been made by authorities in the case, “she gets very upset anytime she talks about the robbery” and “she just wants to move on from it.”

In the three months since the robbery — when five masked men bound, gagged and robbed Kardashian West of millions of dollars worth of jewels — the E! personality has retreated from the spotlight and abstained from posting on social media. But on Jan. 3, exactly three months after the scary ordeal, the mother of two returned to social media — and is now open to being photographed and is “starting to act more relaxed about public outings.”

This Friday, Kardashian West, 36, will make her first public appearance since the robbery at celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s Master Class in Dubai, where she will be flanked by security, the source adds.

“She is excited about her Dubai trip. She is excited about the change of scenery and is looking forward to spending time with her fans,” says the source. “She will have a big security team. She isn’t concerned about her safety. As of now, the kids are not coming.”

And although the traumatic robbery was terrifying for Kardashian West, it prompted her to reevaluate her lifestyle and what she focuses her time on.

“Taking time off after the robbery has really changed Kim. And for the better. She initially was just too shocked and traumatized to deal with anything but her kids,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “As time went on, she realized that she actually loved her slower life. She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids. Kim thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them.”