Kim Kardashian And One-Time Frenemy Paris Hilton United Again by Their Love For the Late Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner brought Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton closer on Wednesday night as the pair paid tribute to Playboy founder.

The one-time frenimies took a trip down memory lane after learning the famed magazine publisher had passed away.

“Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She’s [sic] texts me the perfect Hef emojis,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, tweeted, following the news of Hefner’s death.

“RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo,” she also shared.

Hilton, who retweeted Kardashian West’s post, shared her own statement on Twitter: “So sad to hear the news about Hugh Hefner. He was a #Legend, innovator & one of a kind. We had so many fun & incredible memories together. I will miss him dearly. Rest In Peace my friend.”

Kardashian West posed for the cover of Hefner’s publication ten years ago in December 2007.

Hilton never posed up for the magazine but was a fixture at Hef’s infamous parties at his Beverly Hills mansion.

A rep for the Playboy Enterprises founder confirmed the sad news in a statement to PEOPLE: “Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones.”

Hefner’s son Cooper, who is also the Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises, also released a statement.

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises,” said Cooper.