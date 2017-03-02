Kim Kardashian Meets with Former Patients at L.A. Children’s Hospital

Kim Kardashian West is giving back.

In support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star helped kick off its second annual Make March Matter campaign with its kick-off Mega Miracle Day on Wednesday morning.

At the event, the 36-year-old mother of two expressed her support for CHLA, and remarked that she has friends whose children have been treated at the hospital.

In addition, Kardashian West met with two former patients — Grace Rose (14), who battles Cystic Fibrosis, and Saylor Pierson (6), who was born with a heart defect — to ring the ceremonial bell to launch the month-long campaign.

For the month of March, more than 100 local L.A. businesses and corporate partners have committed to help CHLA exceed its $1 million goal to provide care for its patients.

Last March, both Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas surprised kids at the hospital.

To find out more about Make March Matter, visit MakeMarchMatter.org.