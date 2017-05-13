Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Get Political After Visiting a Planned Parenthood Center in L.A.

Add the Kardashian sisters to the list of celebrities who stand with Planned Parenthood.

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian made a visit to Planned Parenthood Los Angeles — where they were educated about the many services the organization provides to women.

Their visit came over a week after the Republican majority in the House of Representatives voted to repeal Obamacare, passing the controversial American Health Care Act (as the bill is called) — which, if passed by the Senate, would eliminate funds for Planned Parenthood’s women’s health screenings and treatments and take away health insurance from 24 million people (among other things).

After posing for a group photo with Planned Parenthood staff members, the Kardashians took to social media where they shared what that experience meant to them.

“My sisters and I visited Planned Parenthood recently and learned that the House of Representatives forced through a bill that strips health care coverage from millions of people and raises health care costs, including Planned Parenthood patients.,” Kim captioned her Instagram post — adding a tearful emoji. “They are such an amazing place that provides so much to so many!”

“Visited @PPLosAngeles yesterday and learned so much,” Khloé wrote on Instagram. “2.5MM rely on PP for care -birth control, cancer-screenings, STD testing and so much more!”

Both sisters hashtagged their post “#istandwithpp.”

On the day of the passing of the American Health Care Act in the House, President Donald Trump rallied Republican supporters in the White House rose garden, giving a speech about the bill’s passing. “How am I doing? Am I doing okay? I’m president. Hey, I’m president, can you believe it?,” Trump said to the cheers of his crowd of supporters.

Their victory struck many as odd — since the bill still needs to be passed by the Senate.

Republicans hold 52 Senate seats, but GOP moderates have been outspoken against the bill — which is projected to cut premiums for the healthy but raise premiums for less-healthy Americans by more than 750 percent; expose people with pre-existing conditions to prohibitively high premiums and deductibles; cut Medicaid spending by $880 billion and give the wealthiest Americans a nearly $1 trillion tax cut over a decade.

Not a single Democrat has signaled support for the bill, which would undo a major piece of President Barack Obama’s legacy. The bill passed in the House by a 217-203 party-line tally. If passed in the Senate, Trump is expected to sign the bill into law.

Kim had previously backed democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and revealed that she was pro-choice.

In the wake of the election, stars like Charlize Theron, Lily Collins, Anna Paquin, Connie Britton, Scarlett Johansson and America Ferrera have thrown their celebrity behind Planned Parenthood — many participating in March’s Pink Out Day social media campaign.

“We’ll never stop fighting for our health, rights and communities,” wrote Elizabeth Banks.

“I believe in a woman’s right to safe, affordable, accessible, and legal reproductive healthcare,” tweeted Emily Ratajkowski. “That’s why I #standwithPP.”