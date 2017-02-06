Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Were 'Very Happy' During Super Bowl Weekend Family Reunion

Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West enjoyed a sweet reunion over the weekend.

Kardashian West, 36, returned to Los Angeles on Friday and a source tells PEOPLE she went on to spend the whole weekend with West, 39, and their two kids: daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 14 months.

The couple hadn’t seen each other in at least eight days, as Kardashian West had spent several days in Costa Rica enjoying a family vacation with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew while West remained at home in L.A. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then flew straight to New York City, where she met with a French judge and attorneys to testify in her Paris heist case over the course of a few days.

“They seemed to have fun catching up,” an insider tells PEOPLE. “There was no tension between them. Instead, they both seemed very happy.”

On Saturday, the couple went to the Beverly Hills Hotel together. A source tells PEOPLE the two enjoyed a lunch date at the Polo Lounge and both seemed in good spirits.

Another insider tells PEOPLE that on Sunday, the duo attended a Super Bowl party at Hollywood talent manager Scooter Braun’s home with their two kids.

“They spent several hours at the party,” says the source. “Everyone seemed happy!”

