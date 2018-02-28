Family Feud Nights, Silly Fights & More: Here's Proof Kimye Is Just Like You & Bae
They may be super-famous and super-rich, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are like any other normal couple
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 6
THEY WATCH FAMILY FEUD BEFORE BED
In her interview with Jennifer Lawrence on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kim revealed she and Kanye are "super normal" and watch the family show every night before going to bed — and now the couple finally gets to live out their nightly ritual on a special celebrity episode of the long-running game show. "If you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud," she added of her husband's love for the show. "Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment, Family Feud. We’re playing against the Kardashian Jenners vs. the Wests. And I have a really good feeling about this, that we’re going to win."
2 of 6
THEY TOOK A TRIP TO UTAH … AND SLEPT THE ENTIRE TIME
When it comes to the perfect present, Kim revealed during L.A.'s Create & Cultivate conference that she prefers experiences over material gifts, prompting the rapper to plan a low-key getaway for the two. "For my birthday, my husband [Kanye] took me away to Utah to this hotel for two days and we slept the entire time," Kim shared. "I think that was so much fun, and everyone just mentally needs to take a break."
3 of 6
KANYE IS A TERRIBLE INSTAGRAM HUSBAND
When the selfie queen and her husband embarked on a late-night tour of Tokyo for the sole purpose of getting an Instagram-worthy shot, the rapper didn't exactly impress his social media-savvy wife. “We tried to do it, and it was such a mess, and he just was not the best photographer," Kim confessed at the Forbes Women’s Summit. "I was like, ‘You ruined what my social media was going to look like.’ So we scrapped that shoot, but we got the good experience.”
4 of 6
KIM HAS HER ISSUES WITH KANYE …
… and his talent for sleeping anywhere. "He falls asleep anywhere," Kim told Jennifer Lawrence, who served as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live in November 2017. "We’ll be at a meeting or he’ll introduce me to people I’ve never met before, we’ll be at a restaurant and he’ll be snoring at the table."
5 of 6
THEY'RE ALWAYS COLD
Pretty ordinary, right? But really, Kanye's penchant for bundling up for bed is how Kim knew Kanye was "the one" — and we bet other couples can relate. She said during the Create & Cultivate conference, "I sleep with the heat on … 80 degrees and socks and a robe, every single night." She continued: "The first night I slept at Kanye’s house… I won’t say the date because I’ll get in trouble, but years and years ago, he slept with the heat on and socks, and I was like, 'Oh my God, I met my soulmate.'"
6 of 6
THEY GET INTO SILLY FIGHTS
"I didn't go [to Chrissy Teigen's wedding] because [my daughter North] was just born and I was so fat," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recalled in her Inner Circle series, adding that her husband did attend and was texting her throughout the ceremony. "I was like, 'I have nothing to wear,' and so then he kept texting me being like, 'Babe this is the most beautiful wedding,' 'Babe this is so pretty, I really wish you were here at Lake Como.'" She continued: "We got into the biggest fight – I was like just stop texting me – go enjoy the wedding, cause you're making me feel so bad, and I'm so fat!'"
See Also
More
More
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
Alexis Ohanian Surprised Serena Williams with Billboards of Their Daughter & More Sweet Displays of Affection
Laverne Cox on Meeting Cardi B and Offset at a Fashion Show: ‘I Look Over and He’s Smoking a Blunt!'
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Michelle Obama, Jimmy Kimmel & More