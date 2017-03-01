Kim Kardashian West was clearly the winner of the elementary school jump rope challenge.

While working out with Kourtney and Khloé on Tuesday, Kim, 36, showed off her jump rope tricks!

“Are you ready for my jump roping tricks?” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star asked the duo as she did her backwards, crisscross jump rope trick.

Evidently Kourtney, 37, and Khloé, 32, weren’t ready for the show! After watching Kim complete the workout, they screamed and clapped in exclamation.

Kim then proceeded to take hold of the camera and record the duo making their attempt to master the workout challenge.

“You guys, I did an impressive jump rope move that made them excited,” Kim said. “Now they can’t do it! Something I can do that they can’t!”

Although it was initially tough for the oldest and youngest Kardashian sisters to get the hang of the rhythm, they finally did it!

“See that? See that?” Kourtney said to her sisters after mastering the trick.

“Yes, you could do it!” Kim said as she watched Khloé accomplish the jump rope configuration.

“Just once. How did you do that? You’re so good!” Khloé replied.

But one round wasn’t enough for Kim! After watching her sisters follow in her footsteps, she took the reins of the rope once again and showed off her trick.

“Kim is like a legit jump roper all of a sudden. Oh you keep going?” said Khloé. “Oh s—, Floyd Mayweather in the house right there.”

So just how did Kim master this workout trick? In January, she revealed that she exercises every day for at least an hour.

“I never Snapchat my workouts, just because… I don’t know why — I’m just not Kourtney and Khloé,” Kardashian West joked, after posting a video of her Saturday morning exercise session. “But it’s like, if I don’t Snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres March 12 (9 p.m. ET) on E!