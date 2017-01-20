Kim Kardashian Is ‘Hopeful’ About Marriage to Kanye West as Life Becomes Less Chaotic: Source

As Kim Kardashian West continues to slowly acclimate back to her reality, she remains focused on strengthening her relationship with husband Kanye West.

The couple, along with Kourtney Kardashian, filmed for an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashian at Hugo’s in Agoura Hills, California on Thursday.

“Kim and Kanye seemed okay,” a source told PEOPLE. “They weren’t affectionate. They walked separately into the restaurant.”

Kardashian West, 36, recently paid a visit to Dubai, where she made her first public appearance since her Paris robbery at celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s Master Class and spent some quality time meeting young fans at a nearby pediatric center in the city.

“Kim had a great time in Dubai,” the source said. “She also enjoyed her short N.Y.C. stop. She really missed her kids, though, and is happy to be back in L.A.”

Though Kardashian West’s husband did not accompany her to Dubai, the two remain dedicated to their relationship.

“She is spending time with Kanye too,” the source added. “It doesn’t seem like they have plans to split now. Things don’t seem great, but it also seems they are working to change that. Kanye has been very low-key and Kim appreciates that. With her life not being completely chaotic, she is able to be more understanding and patient with Kanye. Kim seems more hopeful about their future together.”

After Kardashian West’s robbery scare in October, and West’s November hospitalization for exhaustion and sleep deprivation, rumors of a divorce began to escalate. But an insider close to the KUWTK star denied all reports of a potential split.

“This divorce stuff is completely false,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “Kim does not have any plans to divorce Kanye. She’s told me it’s false. The picture that’s being painted is that she is planning on leaving him because of the robbery and this [hospitalization] incident.”