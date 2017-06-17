Kim Kardashian Just Came Out With Her Own Fidget Spinner

Kim Kardashian West has just released a bunch of new products in time for Father’s Day — including a custom fidget spinner.

The new “Daddy Money Fidget Spinner” is in the shape of a dollar sign and has the word “daddy” written on it.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to promote her new merchandise Friday.

She captioned a picture of herself as a child, which is also available as a keychain, “Kimoji Daddy Drop today at noon! KIMOJI.COM #FathersDay @kimoji.”

Kimoji Daddy Drop today at noon! KIMOJI.COM #FathersDay @kimoji A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

FROM COINAGE: Vacation Like a Kardashian? Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

The metallic gold fidget spinner costs $15 and is offered alongside other “daddy” themed items.

Catherine Hettinger is the inventor of the original fidget spinners.

“When you start seeing these things flying off the shelf at your local 7-11, you know things are heating up,” she told MONEY of the recent fidget spinner craze.

This article originally appeared on Time.com