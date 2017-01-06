Inside Kim Kardashian’s Comeback After Robbery: ‘She Realized That She Actually Loved Her Slower Life’

Although Kim Kardashian West was the victim of a traumatic robbery last fall, her time spent out of the spotlight since the life-threatening incident appears to have positively benefited the reality star.

Following the Oct. 3 robbery, when Kardashian West, 36, was held at gunpoint and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry in her No Address Hotel room during Paris Fashion Week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star canceled all public appearances, largely remained out of the public eye, and took a 3 month-long hiatus from posting on social media.

But the time in between the robbery and the new year seems to have helped the E! personality, who has changed “for the better,” according to a source.

“Taking time off after the robbery has really changed Kim. And for the better. She initially was just too shocked and traumatized to deal with anything but her kids,” a source tells PEOPLE about Kardashian West, who also came to the support of husband Kanye West in November when he was hospitalized after canceling the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo tour.

“As time went on, she realized that she actually loved her slower life. She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids. Kim thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them,” the source says about Kardashian West, who is mom to North, 3, and Saint, 13 months.

Now that the mother of two has returned to social media — she posted to Instagram exactly three months to the date since the Paris Fashion Week episode — Kardashian West is gearing up to “tackle more work,” says the source — but at a slower pace.

“She does seem ready now though to tackle more work. She will still be on a much slower schedule than before the robbery. She is carefully choosing work events and projects that she wants to focus on for the next few months. Her mindset seems very different. She acts more relaxed when it comes to work,” says the source. “She will definitely not go back to overloading her schedule again any time soon. She seems to have find a much better life balance. And it seems to make her much happier.”

Since returning to the U.S. after the Paris robbery, Kardashian West has only been photographed a handful of times — including a frozen yogurt run with best friend Jonathan Cheban — and has largely changed her look. “She wears both minimal make-up and jewelry,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

But now, the Kimoji creator, who is scheduled to make her first public appearance at celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s Master Class in Dubai on Jan. 13, is getting more comfortable with going out and being photographed.

“Kim is starting to act more relaxed about public outings. She still uses a bodyguard every day, but isn’t hiding. She lets herself be photographed. She seems more comfortable. She acted much more nervous right after the robbery,” says a second source, who adds, “Her style has also changed. She dresses much more casually, wears less jewelry and makeup too. She looks great. Her new style really suits her.”