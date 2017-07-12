It Wasn't Sugar?! Kim Kardashian West Clears Up Those Cocaine Rumors Once and for All

Kim Kardashian West is finally putting the latest rumor about her to rest.

After she took to Twitter on Tuesday to shut down accusations that one of her recent Snapchats featured lines of cocaine in the background, the mother of two took to social media just hours later to clarify that the white lines weren’t actually sugar, as she originally thought — but simply the markings of the marble countertop in her hotel room in New York City.

“Okay, you guys, I just got back to my hotel room and look at this table — same position, it’s still there,” she said on Snapchat, filming the table.

“So we did go to Dylan’s Candy [Bar], I did think that it was our pixie sticks — but after all that, this table in the background is a marble table, you guys,” she continued, zooming in on the countertop.

“Come on! I don’t play like that,” continued the 36-year-old star. “I have kids, it’s just not my lifestyle — I’ve never been like that.”

OMG you guys!!! Check my snap chats or insta stories I'm crying!!! That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

Just a marble table 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

Moral of the story? If you come after Kardashian West about drugs on Twitter, she will shut you down — with the power of a single Snapchat, no less.