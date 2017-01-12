Kim Kardashian Arrives in Dubai — See Her ‘Low-Key Dinner’ with Scott Disick

Kim Kardashian West is back to her luxurious globe-trotting ways.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has arrived in Dubai for her first public appearance since armed robbers broke into her Paris hotel room and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her on Oct. 3. The 36-year-old reality star is scheduled to attend her close friend and celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic‘s Master Class in the city on Friday.

But first, Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney‘s boyfriend Scott Disick enjoyed a meal together on Thursday — at opposite ends of a long and lavishly decorated table.

“Low key dinner in Dubai,” Disick, 33, cheekily captioned an Instagram photo of the two chatting via phone while camera crews captured the action.

“Thank god for the family plan phone package or we couldn’t talk over dinner,” he quipped on another shot of the extravagant dining experience from a different angle.

On Monday, more than a dozen suspects were arrested in connection with Kardashian West’s Paris heist, and some have reportedly since confessed to being involved in the crime.

“Kim is aware that the French police have made arrests relating to her robbery,” a source close to the star told PEOPLE after the arrests. “While she is relieved they are making progress, any updates makes her relive everything. It’s still very tough for her to deal with.”

On Thursday, Khloé Kardashian told the Today show that news of the arrests was a “relief.”

Meanwhile, another source previously told PEOPLE Kardashian West — who returned to the spotlight on Jan. 3 after retreating from the public eye as well as social media after the incident — will be flanked by security in Dubai but is looking forward to the trip.

“She is excited about her Dubai trip,” the insider said. “She is excited about the change of scenery and is looking forward to spending time with her fans. She will have a big security team. She isn’t concerned about her safety.”