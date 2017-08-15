Kim Kardashian West is speaking out after receiving serious blowback for defending makeup artist and beauty vlogger Jeffree Star.

On Monday, Star took to Twitter to criticize the way Kardashian West swatched her new powder contour kits. In response, a deluge of fans began pointing out the racist comments Star has made in the past, which prompted Kardashian West to take to Snapchat to tell fans to “get off his ass” and stop “being so petty bringing up things in his past.”

On Tuesday, Kardashian West, 36, took to Snapchat yet again to clarify and apologize for her comments after being hit with a wave of criticism for defending Star, 31.

“So I really wanted to apologize to you guys and my fans for defending a situation yesterday that I really didn’t know enough about,” she said. “I just feel a bit naïve, and I do want to really apologize for me feeling like I had the right to say ‘get over it’ in a situation that involves racism.”

“I just don’t really feel like I have the right to speak on that, and I really, really, really am sorry,” she said. “From the bottom of my heart, I’ve always been about positivity and I’ve never been a negative person, so my whole thing was: ‘Hey guys, I don’t want to see negativity in my timeline or my mentions, let’s just move forward — let’s be positive and move past this.’ ”

Now, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who has been vocal about race relations and her views as a mom of biracial children in the past — admits she realizes she didn’t fully understand the message she was sending.

“I really am sorry, and I just want to move forward and be positive,” she repeated. “My last message is that I do believe that people are born to love and born with love, and they are taught to hate. So I have always had hopes that people can change and that people can learn to be better and do better, and learn to find that love again. So never give up hope. That is my message for the day and that’s always been what I’m trying to say. I believe in people changing, I believe in people just being better, and I’ll never give that up. I just want people to be positive.”

Kardashian West’s apology was also met with near-immediate criticism.

Your WCW says she's "naive" about racism. She has a Black husband and 2 biracial kids. She 36 https://t.co/PHO880GPtf — Ivie Okechukwu Ani (@ivieani) August 15, 2017

@KimKardashian how are you naive to racism and your husband is black. And you have two kids that are mixed 🤔. — Hi I'm Nicole. (@NikkiRichiee) August 15, 2017

the take away from Kim Kardashian's apology is that she thinks racism is categorized as "negativity" pic.twitter.com/ofqyhW7Ygt — beauty t. wilson 🦋 (@tunisiawilson) August 15, 2017

Kim has a bunch of black friends, do they never discuss racism? Them twins been her friend since ATL like? I'm just trying to understand — AlyssaLaFlare❄️ (@AlyssaLaBella) August 15, 2017

The reality star’s original comments in defense of Star were prompted after she began to poke fun at herself on Snapchat for the way she swatched her new products, which is a method of applying makeup on one’s arm to show how it appears on the skin.

“Umm… Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? Looks like chalk,” Star wrote on Twitter.

“You’re stressing me the f— out!” she later said on Snapchat with a laugh. “Okay guys, I get it, I didn’t know how to f—ing swatch powders at the beginning. I’m learning!”

Umm… Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? 🍵 Looks like chalk 😒 pic.twitter.com/yCTZg2UhZu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 14, 2017

After fans began to attack Star, Kardashian West decided to speak out.

“Guys, I see that my fans are totally hating on someone like Jeffree Star for being honest about my struggle swatches but because of his remarks I’m learning how to swatch properly,” she said on Snapchat while she was getting her makeup done. “I see you being so petty bringing up things in his past where he was negative, but he’s also apologized for those things. I get it’s a serious deal if you say racial things but I do believe in people changing. People that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt and accept that people change and move on.”

“I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past or mistakes that I’ve made in the past, so let him live,” she continued. “Like, I welcome honest comments about my products and because of it, I’m swatching better now. So everyone get off his ass and let’s not be so negative. We’re all in this together, there’s room for all of us. Love you, Jeffree!”

Kardashian West’s comments sparked a wave of outrage on Twitter.

Goodmorning to everyone except Kim Kardashian who after a Nazi rally told black people to "get over" & not be petty 4 racism by Jefree Star — Syd ✨🌺 (@sydnii_1) August 15, 2017

Racism isn't petty @KimKardashian it's wrong. Your video was full of poor choice words and BAD TIMING. — Lil Ole Me (@FancyPea) August 15, 2017

Wait so, Kim Kardashian, who isn't black, is telling black people to get over racism because dude is good at make up? — Holden Caulfield (@thisisrory) August 15, 2017

When @KimKardashian thinks she has the right to tell black women how to deal with racism. P.S. nobody wants your ashy ass deep/dark palette! pic.twitter.com/oXSbCmrPXM — stephanie love (@steffahlicious) August 15, 2017

Kim K is trying to absolve racism from a person as "mistakes in ones past". Again, I don't know why folk Stan and defend her. She garbage — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) August 15, 2017

We've got KKK rallies happening at this very moment and Kim wants to tell black people how to feel about racism? That's your WCW y'know. pic.twitter.com/WeJpbNxACg — Gracie 🌼 (@GraceFVictory) August 15, 2017

Kim Kardashian, a non black person of color telling black people to get over Jeffree Star's racism. Good morning to everyone BUT Kim K pic.twitter.com/9b63uZidUk — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) August 15, 2017

Kardashian West, however, had expressed that while she doesn’t condone racism, she always wants to give everyone “the benefit of the doubt.”

“I want to make one last thing clear: I do not defend people that are racist and I’m very against it,” she said on Monday. “But if someone claims that they have changed, I would love to give them the benefit of the doubt and I pray to God that they do change for the sake of my children and my friends, so I want to give him the benefit of the doubt.”

“I do not support people that are racist and that’s why I so appreciate that he apologized and was really honest about the things that he said in the past,” she added. “So just enough, just don’t bring it up anymore is all I’m trying to say. People want to forget the negative things that they do in the past, and I do too.”