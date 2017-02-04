Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Knew She and Kanye West Were Meant to Be and Her Hatred of Cardboard

Fans may think they know everything about Kim Kardashian West. After all, the 36-year-old star has exposed nearly every bit of her life for the cameras — be it on social media, in interviews, and for hit show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But there are still secrets about Kardashian West she hasn’t yet revealed.

That all changed on Friday when she spilled more details about her life on her app and website in a post called “20 Things You Don’t Know About Me.”

The list was filled with surprising facts about the star — from her morning routine (cracking her hands) to her biggest fears (heights, caused after she went sky-diving) to her travel necessities (her own pillow and blanket) to that time she almost got kicked out of tennis camp (for kissing a boy).

Chief among them? The moment the mother-of-two knew she and Kanye West were meant to be. It came when things got hot between the two — though it’s not what fans might expect.

“I love only hot rooms and hate when the air conditioning is on,” she wrote. “I knew Kanye and I were meant to be when I slept over and he had the heat on.”

Joining air conditioning on the list of things Kardashian West’s hates? “Cilantro, mustard, peppers, blue cheese, and red velvet.”

Oh, and cardboard.

“I hate the sleeve on a Starbucks cup,” she explained. “I leave the room for someone to take it off for me because I cringe from the sound. It’s like nails on a chalkboard for me. I hate cardboard.”

There were secrets of her high school shenanigans — including how she used to cheat on her tests with her friends “by speaking in sign language.” And memories of the time she shared a Spanish class with sister Kourtney Kardashian, who had to repeat a year of the course. “It was the best year because we had it together,” Kardashian West gushed.

And while it may look like Kardashian West is so effortlessly put together all the time, there is at least one thing about her appearance the reality queen said she obsesses over: her nails.

“I have a nail file and cuticle cutter with me at all times,” she said. “In my purse, travel bag, everywhere. I’m obsessed with my nails and cuticles. If my nails are chipped or not perfect, I feel filthy.”