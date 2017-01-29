Kim Kardashian West’s Alleged Robber Claims They Melted Down All Her Jewelry — Except Her Engagement Ring: Report

The alleged mastermind behind Kim Kardashian West‘s horrific Paris robbery has reportedly told police all her jewelry — except her engagement ring — is gone.

According to excerpts of his police testimony published in French newspaper Le Monde and several other French outlets, 60-year old Aomar Ait KIhedache reportedly told investigators that all of the pieces they allegedly stole were taken apart, melted down and sold in Antwerp.

“We all made the decision to melt them [down],” he said, according to the newspaper. “One of the people took care of it.”

However, not everything was reportedly sold. When asked about Kardashian West’s 20-carat emerald cut diamond ring — which is reportdly valued at $4 million — Khedache reportedly told police “there is a person who has it … Everyone was afraid to sell, because it’s a stone that’s very easily spotted.”

Khedache, also known as “The Old Man” was one of 17 people that were rounded up by French police earlier this month in connection with the October robbery. Khedache is now one of ten people charged in connection with the robbery. He is being held without bail.

The testimony published in Le Monde is apparently from several interrogations conducted during the 96-hour period where he was held by police before being charged.

During his garde à vue interrogations he reportedly told police his group initially planned to rob Kardashian West on an earlier date and had precise information on her movements in Paris, where she was attending Paris Fashion Week. He also said the group was completely unprepared for the international fervor that erupted after the robbery, which he called a “very simple affair.”

Khedache also reportedly claimed that the robbery was “irresistible” after seeing Kardashian West wearing her jewelry on social media.

“She specified that she didn’t wear fakes, the schedules when she came to France,” he reportedly said, according to the newspaper. “It was enough to look on the internet to know everything, absolutely everything.”

After the robbery, the team reportedly spent a few days spent in Paris before two members headed to Antwerp — a hub of the international diamond trade — to dispose of the jewels, according to the newspaper.

“For the jewelry never to be recognized, we made the decision to melt them,” Khedache reportedly said in his testimony. “One of the people took care of it. He came back with bars … in all, there had to be 800 and a few grams, which gave an amount of ah … 25,000 or 28,000 [euros], something like that.”