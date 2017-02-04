The Kardashian sisters are having a difficult time keeping up with each other’s schedules.

On Saturday, time management problems caused a light-hearted social media rift between Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. Kardashian West shared several Snapchat videos to express her discontent with her sisters, who started their training session 30 minutes late, which led to the trainer being late for Kardashian West’s session.

“So me and my friend Nikki are waiting for [our trainer] Joe to get here because my sisters’ workout ran 30 minutes late,” she said. “Thanks a——-.”

The 36-year-old star got even more frustrated and put the snow bunny Snapchat filter to send this message: “Okay, seriously, Kourtney and Khloe: f— you. This is so rude. I have been sitting in my garage waiting for the trainer for 30 minutes. I do have a life.”

When Joe the trainer finally made his appearance, Kardashian West’s snark continued.

“Oh look who decided to show up!” she said. “Look who decided to show up. Who was late? … Tell me, Joe. Who was late?”

Joe finally admitted the culprit of her sisters’ tardy workout session: Kourtney.

“Oh, Kourtney. Okay,” Kardashian West said, before continuing her Snapchat story with her workout.

And the other half of the story? Let’s refer to fitness buff Khloé’s Snapchat. While Kardashian West not-so-patiently waiting for her training time, Khloé called out her older sister.

“The queen of being late for workouts,” Khloé, 32, announced, panning her camera to her 37-year-old sister. “Our workout started 30 minutes ago.”

“You’ve been hanging out with me in the kitchen!” Kourtney said in the clip, defending herself.

“I’ve been waiting for you!” Khloé retorted.

By Sunday afternoon, it appeared as though everyone got in their workout and moved on with their day. Kim hung out with her son Saint West and Khloé enjoyed a protein shake.