Ireland Baldwin on Mom Kim Basinger: ‘I Have No Idea How People Are Born This Beautiful’

Even when she’s not ready for her close-up, Kim Basinger still looks camera ready.

That was the case on Friday when the 63-year-old movie star’s daughter, Ireland Baldwin, caught her off guard with a candid photo, which the 21-year-old model and daughter of actor Alec Baldwin shared on Instagram and Twitter.

“Rare moment alert Momma Kim in the flesh. I have no idea how people are born this beautiful,” Baldwin captioned her picture.

rare moment alert 🚨 Momma Kim in the flesh. I have no idea how people are born this beautiful?¿?¿¿?? A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

The mother-daughter pair has been in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the QVC headquarters to sell natural hair care products by Hollywood celebrity hair stylist Mitch Stone.

dweebs mcgeebs over there A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Jul 26, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

The candid moment comes after Basinger made a rare outing with Baldwin on Wednesday when they were spotted departing from Los Angeles International airport.

The 9½ Weeks actress has kept a low-key lifestyle away from the Hollywood spotlight these days, having only appeared on the red carpet once in the past year.

In February, Basinger celebrated her most recent headline-making movie, 50 Shades Darker, and made a rare red carpet appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere.