Ireland Baldwin on Mom Kim Basinger: ‘I Have No Idea How People Are Born This Beautiful’

Even when she’s not ready for her close-up, Kim Basinger still looks camera ready.
That was the case on Friday when the 63-year-old movie star’s daughter, Ireland Baldwin, caught her off guard with a candid photo, which the 21-year-old model and daughter of actor Alec Baldwin shared on Instagram and Twitter.
“Rare moment alert Momma Kim in the flesh. I have no idea how people are born this beautiful,” Baldwin captioned her picture.
The mother-daughter pair has been in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the QVC headquarters to sell natural hair care products by Hollywood celebrity hair stylist Mitch Stone.
The candid moment comes after Basinger made a rare outing with Baldwin on Wednesday when they were spotted departing from Los Angeles International airport.
The 9½ Weeks actress has kept a low-key lifestyle away from the Hollywood spotlight these days, having only appeared on the red carpet once in the past year.
In February, Basinger celebrated her most recent headline-making movie, 50 Shades Darker, and made a rare red carpet appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere.