Kim Basinger Makes Rare Outing With Daughter Ireland Baldwin as They Jet out of LAX

Kim Basinger has kept a low-key lifestyle away from the Hollywood spotlight these days, having only appeared on the red carpet once in the past year.

But on Wednesday, the 63-year-old actress was spotted at Los Angeles International airport with her 21-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin. The mother-daughter pair arrived at the terminal dressed in casual clothing.

In February, Basinger celebrated her most recent headline-making movie, 50 Shades Darker, and made a rare red carpet appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. The 9½ Weeks star played the business partner and former lover of the sadistic protagonist Christian Grey in the second installment of the racy blockbuster film series.

Meanwhile, Baldwin continues to make a name for herself. Earlier this month, the model landed her first campaign with Guess, joining the ranks of her supermodel idols Cindy Crawford, Elle Macpherson, and Naomi Campbell.

“My mom has taught me about prep, and how to make your skin and your body look good,” Baldwin told PEOPLE. “For me, my mom taught me to drink cranberry juice with no sugar – the pure kind from a Whole Foods or health food store. Cranberry juice and dandelion tea! You make the dandelion tea, let it brew and then pour them together over ice and drink that. I get really bloated. Like, I literally just breathe air, or chew gum, or eat one french fry and I’m huge. So, it helps with bloat. It helps with everything – it’s the best thing in the world! I’m not even kidding. It will change your life.”