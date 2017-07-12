Kiefer Sutherland Is Dating Cindy Vela — 5 Things to Know About the Actress

Kiefer Sutherland is off the market!

The 24 star has been dating actress Cindy Vela under the radar for the past few years, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Since Sutherland, 50, began his starring role on Designated Survivor last fall, Vela, 38, frequently travels to Vancouver where he films the drama series. She has also been on tour with him and his band in Europe this summer.

It was an adventure. #family #kiefersutherlandband | Photo by @jaysmix | A post shared by Cindy Vela (@cindyvela) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Guys Choice Awards A post shared by Cindy Vela (@cindyvela) on Apr 24, 2017 at 4:14am PDT

#tbt to #London A post shared by Cindy Vela (@cindyvela) on Aug 14, 2014 at 8:08am PDT

Vela will star in the upcoming indie film, It’s Gawd, in which she plays a character who’s half human/half angel and half Hispanic/half Japanese. According to the film’s director, he wrote the role with Vela in mind “because of her quirky personality.”

Here are five things to know about the actress.

1. She is a classically trained saxophonist.

2. She won Miss Latina USA in 2000.

3. She’s an avid Harry Potter geek.

4. Before moving to Los Angeles, she was band director at Harlingen High School in Texas.

5. She “died” in a set up video that went viral and people thought she was really dead.

It’s Gawd will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video Friday, July 14.