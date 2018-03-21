Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Dwayne Johnson and More to Attend the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards

Get ready for the slime!

Shawn Mendes, Miranda Sings, Dwayne Johnson, Camila Cabello, Anthony Anderson, Candace Cameron Bure and Marsai Martin are all set to attend the Kids’ Choice Awards this weekend, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Hosted by WWE star John Cena, Nickelodeon’s annual awards show will honor kids’ favorite celebrities across entertainment.

N.E.R.D. and social media star Jojo Siwa are set to perform, while previously announced attendees and presenters including Zendaya, Channing Tatum, Laurie Hernandez and more will join in on the fun.

John Cena Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nickelodeon rolled out a brand-new, four-week voting wave this year, with new categories revealed each week leading up to the show.

Kids can cast their votes on Nickelodeon’s digital platforms including Nick.com and the Nick App on iPad, iPhone, Kindle, and Android devices, using special KCA hashtags and the hashtag of their favorite nominee.

The 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards airs March 24 at 8 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon from the Forum in California.