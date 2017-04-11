Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Take a Sisters Trip — in Floor-Length Fur

The Kardashian sisters are enjoying some quality sibling time.

On Monday, Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian flew out of Los Angeles together, taking to social media to document their trip. Though they didn’t specify where exactly they were headed, fans have speculated the three are in Cleveland, Ohio. (Khloé’s Cleveland Cavaliers player boyfriend Tristan Thompson has a game in the city on Wednesday.)

The sisters were joined by pals Malika and Khadijah Haqq, as well as Kim’s personal assistant and close friend Stephanie Sheppard.

Kourtney, 37, took to Snapchat to share a steady stream of pictures and videos throughout the day, including a selfie of her and Khloé, 32, and Kim, 36, in the car.

One thing the group had in common? They all decided to wear long, luxurious fur coats.

“Mix tape dropping in 2018,” Khloé jokingly captioned a dramatic photo of the women posing in front of a mirror in their furs.

“Studio vibes! We dropping soon! About to be crazy!” she added.

Here’s to hoping the sisters are a good luck charm for Tristan on the court tomorrow!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!