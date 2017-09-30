Khloé Kardashian is paying special tribute to her late father Robert Kardashian.

On Saturday, the 14th anniversary of his death, Khloé, 33, honored his memory with a touching Instagram tribute.

“To the great of the great…miss you everyday!” she 33, wrote alongside a series of sweet throwback pictures of herself and her dad.

Kim Kardashian West also retweeted two adorable video clips of her and her father as a way to pay her respects.

In January, Khloé — who is now pregnant with her first child — opened up on an episode of her TV show Revenge Body about what it was like to lose a father as a teenager.

“My dad died in 2003. I was 19. And when it set in, I was like, you spiral. For me, my spiral was food,” she said.

“I gained so much weight because I was so internally just suppressing so many things that it was like, eating me alive, and I was literally eating anything,” she added.

But even though she still misses her father, in March the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star thought it was time to get one of her “Daddy” tramp stamp removed.

“It’s the end of an era…got this bad boy when I was 16,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the tattoo removal process. “I should’ve listened to Kim when she told me ‘you don’t put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.’ Bye-bye bumper sticker!!!”

Robert died Sept. 30, 2003 from cancer. He was 59 and is survived by ex-wife Kris Jenner, now 61, and their four children: Kourtney, 38, Kim, 36, Khloé, 33, and Rob, 30.