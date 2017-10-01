Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share Sweet Snapchat Video Together Amid Pregnancy News

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson know how to lean on each other!

On Saturday, Thompson, 26, shared an sweet video of the two of them together, where he adorably complained about being too full while leaning against his girlfriend’s pregnant belly.

“I ate too much,” he complains at the start of the video, after previously documenting their dinner date with friends.

“Your tummy hurts?” Kardashian, 33, asks while rubbing his chest.

“My tummy hurts, ” he confirmed, as the Revenge Body star gently laughed.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was expecting her first child with Thompson.

“Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source told PEOPLE. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.

Khloé is one of three Kardashian-Jenner siblings expecting a child.

Khloé’s pregnancy news came just days after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kylie Jenner was expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West confirmed that she and her husband Kanye West were expecting their third child via surrogate in a teaser trailer for season 14 of KUWTK.

“Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family,” the Good American designer remarked during a trailer for season 13 of KUWTK. “He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there.”

In an interview with YOU magazine in August, she elaborated, saying, “Tristan is a great dad and he definitely wants more children, but we both feel that it will happen when the time is right. We’re still in a new relationship and I love us having time together.”

In Dec. 2016, Thompson had his first son — Prince Oliver — with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.