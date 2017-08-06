Summer lovin’!

Khloé Kardashian and her NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson are enjoying the last weeks of summer with some romantic pool time — and adorable selfies.

Kardashian, 33, shared a sweet photo of herself and her love with the sun beating down. Thompson lounged topless next to the reality TV star, who appeared to wear a red bathing suit and matching sunglasses.

“All my love,” the Keeping up with the Kardashians star captioned the shot of herself with her lips on Thompson’s face as he stuck out his tongue.

Kardashian and Thompson, 26, first sparked relationship rumors last summer when they celebrated Labor Day weekend together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Although they started as a “mini thing (and a blind date),” the pair’s relationship has intensified throughout the past year and they are now house hunting.

In January, a source close to the Kardashians told PEOPLE that the couple “are insanely happy and in love,” and added, “It’s a healthy relationship and they’re very serious about each other.”

Months later, in June, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that the love birds have “talked about both a wedding and a baby.”

The insider added that Kardashian “is very happy and positive about her future” with her new boyfriend, adds the source, “She is absolutely hoping for an engagement.”