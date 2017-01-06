Khloé Kardashian is starting off the new year on a high note — the reality star is happier than ever with new boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The duo, who rang in 2017 in Miami with a group of friends, “are insanely happy and in love,” a source close to Kardashian tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Kardashian first stepped out with the Cavaliers player in early September and has been spending much of her time in Cleveland with him. Aside from New Year’s Eve, the pair also celebrated Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas together.

“It’s a healthy relationship and they’re very serious about each other,” adds the source.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 32, took to her website and app to share an astrology reading her team had given her about her relationship with Thompson, 25.

“A love match between a Cancer and a Pisces is a positive meeting of spirits,” revealed her reading. “Both signs are basically tolerant and sympathetic, and Pisces is easily energized by Cancer’s ideas.”

In another recent post on her site, Kardashian reflected on how peaceful she has felt.

“It’s such a great feeling that I have my happy back! It’s from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I’ve been in for longer than I can even remember,” she wrote.

“I think when you’re in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too,” Kardashian continued. “I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn’t need to be so publicized all the time.”