Khloé Kardashian and Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Have Discussed Having a ‘Wedding and a Baby,’ Says Source

Could wedding bells be ringing soon for Khloé Kardashian and her NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 32, and the Cavaliers player, 26, have been dating since last fall and have “talked about both a wedding and a baby,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Over the last few years, Kardashian has been a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews, and now “she really wants a baby,” says the source. “She hopes it will happen soon.”

The star is a familiar face at Thompson’s games in Cleveland and “is very happy and positive about her future” with her new boyfriend, adds the source. “She is absolutely hoping for an engagement.”

On the season finale of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian West looked to her sister for help and brought Kardashian with her to a doctor to discuss surrogacy.

After a brief scare, Kardashian was told she would have no problems getting pregnant in the future and revealed she’s stopped taking birth control. “Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family,” Kardashian told the cameras. “He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there.”

Thompson is already a father to 6-month-old son Prince (with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig), and “Khloé has spent some time with his baby,” says the source. “She is very attracted to Tristan as a dad, too.”

On Saturday, the couple was spotted leaving a dinner at Nobu in Malibu. The couple happily chatted and hugged friends as they said their goodbyes.