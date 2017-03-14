'Birthday Boy!' Khloé Kardashian Throws Gold-Themed Bash for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Leave it to Khlo$ Money to pull out all the stops for en epic birthday bash.

Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson turned 26 on Monday, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star decided to throw him a lavish, gold-themed party to celebrate.

Kardashian, 32, took to Snapchat to document the set-up, complete with endless streamers, rows of flowers and giant gold balloons that read “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TT.”

“Birthday boy!” Kardashian squealed excitedly in one video, filming her Cleveland Cavaliers player beau and panning over the spread of treats, which included donuts with gold icing, gold Kit Kat bars and personalized napkins.

“She’s being shy,” said a friend in another video, filming the reality star and Thompson. “This is who put this whole thing together. Shout-out to Khlo Money!”

Kardashian also arranged for a giant gold cake, and Thompson was all smiles as his friends and family sang “Happy Birthday” for him.

Kardashian, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom in December, was first linked to Thompson in early September. In the months since, she’s spent much of her time with him, regularly flying out to support him in Cleveland. The two have also enjoyed several vacations together.

Most recently, Kardashian introduced her boyfriend to her family on Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians season premiere.

“Kim’s my sister. I’m obviously going to tell her eventually,” said the star of her sister Kim Kardashian West. “But it’s fun to torture her. She’s tortured me my entire life, so I feel like this is the perfect time to drag this out as long as I possibly can.”

Eventually, Kardashian invited Thompson to her brother-in-law Kanye West‘s concert, where he met the rest of the fam.

“I knew she was messing with me, but I’m just happy that sh’’s having a good time and starting a new relationship,” said big sister Kim, 36. “He’s a little young, but I’m excited to tell Jonathan [Cheban] and like, a couple of my friends!”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!