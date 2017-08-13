Khloé Kardashian Says She’s Not in a Rush to Marry Tristan Thompson: ‘I Don’t Have a Time Frame’

Khloé Kardashian isn’t in any rush to walk down the aisle.

The reality star gushed about her boyfriend Tristan Thompson in an interview with The Mail on Sunday‘s YOU magazine, sharing that she’s completely happy with the relationship as-is.

“I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way,” Kardashian, 33, told YOU. “I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day but I don’t have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages.”

Kardashian previously was married to Lamar Odom. The duo got married on Sept. 27, 2009 — one month to the day after they met (and nine days after getting engaged). In 2013, the marriage began to fall apart following the NBA star’s cheating scandal and drug relapse, and by December of that year, she had filed for divorce. Their separation was finalized in December 2016.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Enjoy Romantic Jamaican Vacation!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been dating Thompson since September, and things have gotten pretty serious.

Thompson, 26, is already a father to an 8-month-son from a previous relationship, and Kardashian also hopes to be a mother someday.

“I definitely want a family, but I don’t feel any pressure,” she said. “Tristan is a great dad and he definitely wants more children, but we both feel that it will happen when the time is right. We’re still in a new relationship and I love us having time together.”

She continued, “Once you have kids you can’t get back your non-kid years. My sisters and I bother my mum all the time, so I know it’s not, like, ‘When they’re 18, you don’t worry about them again.’ You worry about your children for the rest of your life. The concern I have is raising little human beings in a world that’s filled with such hate and terror. That seems very scary.”

For now, Kardashian is content with being the “cool aunt” to her siblings’ children.

“My house is the fun house for my nieces and nephews,” she said. “We do arts and crafts and bake a lot. We like to play outside and in the pool, just being goofy. I have water balloons and we have water fights. I’m like a big kid myself. At night when I babysit them we have dance parties. I love to give their mums the evening off.”

❥ իմ սեր ❥ Im ser ❥ All my Love ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

A source told PEOPLE last month that Kardashian and Thompson are house-hunting together. According to the source, they’re not moving in together officially just yet, but the basketball player (who has a home in Cleveland) is looking to rent a place in Los Angeles.

“Khloé is just the happiest,” said the insider. “She loves spending every day with Tristan.”