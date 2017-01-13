Khloé Kardashian on the Charges Filed Against Suspects in Kim's Paris Robbery — and Covering the Incident on KUWTK

Ten suspects are currently facing criminal charges in connection with Kim Kardashian West‘s Paris heist last October — and to her sister Khloé Kardashian, that’s a relief.

PEOPLE Now caught up with the Revenge Body star on Friday, and while she couldn’t share how Kim herself feels about the indictments, Khloé felt they were definitely a positive thing.

“For me, I think it’s so rewarding,” said Khloé, 32. “I don’t care — from the poorest of the poor to the richest of the rich, nobody deserves anything to be taken from them. I think that’s a disgusting act. And I think whenever you get that closure, that has to be a sign of relief for you.”

The robbery took place at the No Address Hotel during the early hours of Oct. 3. Kim, 36, who was in the city for Paris Fashion Week, was held at gunpoint by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her — including a $4 million ring.

Four individuals were indicted by French authorities on Thursday, and the remaining six suspects were charged Friday.

The aftermath of the incident will be covered on the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Khloé touched on the family’s decision to include that aspect of their lives on their reality show.

“Well, we are damned if we do and damned if we don’t,” she said. “We are so vulnerable and [have opened] up our lives so much in the past that interestingly enough, if we don’t show things fans get really angry — they feel as if that was taken away from them.”

“And I think for Kim, it was maybe therapeutic for her,” she added. “It’s also something that disgustingly happens to a lot of other people and we always come from a place of honesty.”

Kim — who only recently stepped back into the spotlight after taking a three-month hiatus from the public eye and social media post-robbery — is currently in Dubai and made her first official public appearance since the incident on Friday at her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic‘s Masterclass.

“She was working with us, filming — we were always filming — but now that she’s [traveling] and back kind of doing her thing, I love that for her,” said Khloé. “It makes her happy. We’re working type of girls, so it makes us happy to be out and about working. But I also think it was great for her to have all that family time.”

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET), and Keeping Up with the Kardashians will return in March, both on E!