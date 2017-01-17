Khloé Kardashian Talks Giving Back: 'Big or Small, It ALL Counts'

Khloé Kardashian is all about helping others in any way she can.

In a new post on her website/app, Kardashian, 32, opens up about the importance of giving back — which she is adamant is something “we should all be doing.”

“Big or small, it ALL counts!” she said. “It bothers me when people say, ‘Oh, you have so much money that you can give back.’ Offering a helping hand to someone in need — or offering emotional support to someone who needs it — is doing something good.”

“I’m so big on kindness,” she added. “I seriously believe that being kind takes absolutely no effort but does so much for someone else.”

According to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, she learned the importance of helping others from her mom and dad, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, who used to take her and her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian to Skid Row (an impoverished area in downtown Los Angeles) when they were younger to show them that “not everyone lived the way we did.”

“My parents have always been very compassionate and giving,” she explained. “We were raised in a very blessed environment but since my dad grew up a lot less fortunate, it was really important to him to show us all realities of life and not let us be jaded by the life that he was so lucky to provide us. At the same time, my dad always said to not be boastful about the charity work you do. Ask yourself if you are helping to benefit others or for a self-serving purpose.”

“I hate when people throw their charity work in everyone’s faces because they are doing it for publicity or praise,” she added. “I give to give. I don’t give to get.”

The reality star went on to mention the Nov. 2016 Angel Ball, which honored her late father, who died of esophageal cancer in 2003.

“My dad was honored at the Angel Ball in New York City and we donated money for cancer research,” said Kardashian of the evening, in which she and her family members presented the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation with a check for $250,000.

“My mom gave this whole speech on how my dad always said to never really tell people how much money you give,” she said. “That’s no one’s business and it’s not what anyone’s concern should be. Kourtney and I were so uncomfortable when we donated the check. We were like, ‘Why do we care what people think about how much money we gave?’ ”

“I’m not concerned with whether someone donates $10 or $10 million,” she added. “The point is that we were bringing awareness to a cause that we genuinely care about.”

Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson shares the same values: Last Thanksgiving, he hosted a Turkey Drive with his Cleveland Cavaliers teammate J.R. Smith and handed out food to underprivileged families.

“When I was a part of the Turkey Drive in Cleveland this year, it felt like such a blessing to be helping out in a new place,” said Kardashian. “In L.A., it sometimes feels like a lot is done to be seen. Around the holidays, you see so many celebrities going to a homeless shelter or a food drive, which is great, but it should be for the right reasons.”

“I wasn’t on any flier or doing the event for press in Cleveland,” she continued. “With modern-day technology, of course fans were able to send photos out — but that wasn’t the reason for volunteering. Whether you can give your time, skills or money, I believe that everyone should give back.”