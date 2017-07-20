Khloé Kardashian's Winding Road to Love: An Awkward First Time, Roller Coaster Romances & Getting Serious

TEENAGE TRYST

Relationships come and go, but one thing's for sure about Khloé Kardashian: She's always been an open book — and like many of us, her first romantic experience wasn't actually all that romantic. "It's not funny to lose your virginity!" the 33-year-old reality star wrote on her website last year, revealing that she first had sex at age 15. "It's weird and you're scared and it hurts and you don't know what will happen." Her male partner was older — and definitely not a virgin, she added. "I just wanted to get it over with. You definitely don't have an orgasm your first time. I didn't for the first few years!"