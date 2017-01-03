Khloé Kardashian recognizes that 2016 was a “hectic” year for the KarJenners, but she has high hopes for 2017 — and is sharing her resolutions for each family member!

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared her “New Year’s Resolutions for the Fam” in a post on her app.

“It’s been an incredible year for growth but a really hectic year for my family,” Khloé, 32, wrote. “Overall, I want everyone in my family to have a happy and healthy year. I break down what I’m wishing for each of them for 2017,” she continued before writing out individual resolutions for each member of the family: siblings Kourtney, Kim and Rob Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner (no mention of Caitlyn Jenner or Blac Chyna).

For older sister Kim Kardashian, who made her return to social media on Tuesday for the first time since her Oct. 3 Paris robbery, Khloé hopes she’ll continue dedicating time to the family. “I think with everything that has happened in Kim’s life this year, she really had to redefine her priorities. Time does heal and I think she’s in a much better place now,” said Khloé about Kim, 36. “So I just want her to focus on her family and her own happiness this year.”

Following in her own footsteps, Khloé, who launched her Good American jean collection in 2016, has hopes that big sis Kourtney, 37, will launch her own project. “I love the state that Kourt is in right now. Sometimes women can lose their sense of identity because life tends to be all about the kids. But I love that Kourt finds time for herself too,” she said of the mom of three, and added, “I would also love for Kourt to take on a project that’s all her own. She’s so talented, so I think it would be great for her to do something related to interior design or another one of her hobbies.”

Looking to the KUWTK matriarch, Khloé recognizes that the momager does a lot, and said of the family matriarch, “My mom does so much for everybody else. I would go f—— crazy if it was me! The amount of kids she has and the fact that we are the most chaotic, crazy people—I don’t know how she does it,” she said of Kris. “I mean, I would change my phone number and not give it to us for a month. She needs to have time that’s just for her. That’s why I’m so grateful for Corey. He keeps her so balanced. She just really needs more f—— Kris time!”

As for older brother Rob, 29, who got engaged in 2016 and welcomed his first child — daughter Dream Kardashian — with fiancée Blac Chyna, younger sister Khloé is hopeful that the new dad dedicates his time to fatherhood: “I hope for Rob to put his energy into being a good dad. I want him to be able to block out the extra noise and focus on himself and what truly matters in life.”

Lastly, for younger sisters Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19, Khloé hopes they will continue with their successes. “Keep doing your thang, baby girl! I want her to enjoy that hot model life. It’s a good one!” she dedicated to professional Kendall, and added for Kylie, “Kylie’s doing pretty well right now. F—— keep it up, girl!”